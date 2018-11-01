Target Launches Sugar Cookie-Flavored Milk to Make Your Holidays Even Sweeter

There’s a reason why the holidays are the most wonderful time of the year!

Now that November has officially arrived, what better way to celebrate the start of the holiday season than by pouring yourself a glass of Target’s new Sugar Cookie Milk.

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

The beverage, which could be served served alone or as a sweet addition to a cup of hot chocolate or coffee, is meant to remind you of all the delicious cookies that were supposed to be left for Santa, but somehow ended up in your belly instead — and it’s already getting rave reviews online.

“It was pure bowl to face satisfaction,” wrote one of the first social media users to try out the new product.

RELATED: Eggnog-Flavored Vodka Has Arrived to Make Your Holidays Gloriously Boozy

If sugar cookies aren’t your thing, Target is also introducing two additional new flavors of milk: Maple Pecan and Chocolate Mint.

RELATED VIDEO: Food Hack: 3 Ways to Use Sugar Cookie Dough

Whether you’ve been naughty or nice this year, the sugary sweet beverage will only cost you $2.49.

However, if you want to get your hands on a carton — or twelve — of Target’s new milk flavors, you’ll have to visit one of your local stores, as the refrigerated products are not being sold online.