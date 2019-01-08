Target Debuts New Reese's Cookie Skillet to Spread the Love for Valentine's Day

Nothing says “I love you” quite like a giant heart-shaped cookie.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day on February 14, Target has released a Reese's cookie mix that comes with a heart-shaped cast iron skillet so you can mix, bake and enjoy straight from the pan. The festive treat is made with both chocolate chips and Reese’s Peanut Butter Chips and retails for just $7, so you can save both time and money while spreading the love this year.

In case peanut butter isn’t your sweetie’s thing, Target also has a skillet filled with a brownie mix made with Hershey’s Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate Chips. It also costs $7 in stores or online.

If you really want to take things to the next level, consider topping the warm desserts with the Hershey’s Milk Chocolate or Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup whipped cream toppings released late last year.

And once you’ve polished off the cookie or brownie, be sure not to throw away the mini cast iron skillet—just think of all the future heart-shaped baking possibilities!

The skillets are just the beginning of Target’s full line of Valentine’s Day candy popping up in stores already. They’re also stocking new Dove chocolate champagne hearts, the new Reese's "Lovemojis," and an array of sugar candies from Dylan's candy bar.

