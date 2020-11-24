The couple got engaged in July 2020 after a year of dating

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Go Wedding Cake Tasting: 'We Plan to Have 2 Cakes'

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young have recently started firming up their wedding plans, including the cake for their special event.

"I have been SO excited about wedding cake tasting because I love sweet stuff," the Selling Sunset star, 33, posted on her Instagram this week. The couple, who got engaged in July after a year-long romance, plan on having two cakes on their wedding day — one plant-based and one "normal."

Their blissful wedding cake tasting session will premiere on an HGTV special. "We tried 6 cakes today and may have found a winner!!" the Flip or Flop star, 39, captioned his Instagram post. "I’m thinking dark chocolate with strawberries and fudge!" he said. Young on the other hand said she was leaning towards a chocolate peanut butter cake.

El Moussa recently appeared on an episode of PEOPLE's Reality Check where he revealed some details about their upcoming nuptials.

Asked about where the couple would say their "I dos," the HGTV star said they crossed Catalina Island, California — where the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary and got engaged — off their list.

"I can’t confirm where, but it was going to possibly be Catalina Island and it’s no longer gonna be Catalina Island, so stay tuned," he said.

He also teased that the event could take place out of the country.

"What if it's neither?" he replied when asked if the wedding would be on the East or West Coast. "What if it’s not in America?" The pair went on a romantic trip to Paris together last fall and Young previously teased Los Cabos, Mexico, as an option.

El Moussa, who popped the question on July 25, said the two are going to "wait a little bit of time" so they are able to host more people safely at their wedding.