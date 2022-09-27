"The flavors all come together in one swipe of a chip!" says food blogger Tara Bench. "Not only is it a showstopper, but it's easy to make. Use my recipe for guacamole or use store-bought, and then it's just a bit of chopping and assembly."

This "centerpiece-worthy dip" comes from Bench's new Delicious Gatherings cookbook and the author has some tips for the impressive presentation. "It's tricky to get perfect rings of toppings on your first try," warns Bench. "Once the guacamole and crema are on your platter, start in the middle of your dish with the corn, and work outward to get the hang of creating the design with each topping."

Tara Bench's Seven-Layer Guacamole Dip

1¼ cups sour cream

3 Tbsp. taco seasoning

⅓ cup chopped scallions (from 1 bunch)

1 small jalapeño, finely chopped

5 ripe avocados

½ cup tomatillo salsa (salsa verde) (from 16-oz. jar)

2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice (from 2 limes)

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 cup chopped fresh cilantro, divided

1 large tomato, seeds removed and chopped (1 ¼ cups)

4 oz. cotija cheese, crumbled (1 cup)

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

¾ cup frozen roasted corn, thawed

1. Whisk together sour cream and taco seasoning in a medium bowl. Cover, and chill until ready to use.

2. Toss together scallions, jalapeño and ¾ cup of the cilantro in a small bowl. Set aside at room temperature, uncovered.

3. Smash together avocados, tomatillo salsa, lime juice, salt and ¼ cup of the cilantro in a large bowl until slightly chunky.

4. Spread guacamole in a thick layer on a large platter. Gently spread taco crema on top in an even layer, leaving a border of guacamole. Arrange a ring of tomatoes near the edge of the taco crema and then a ring of cotija cheese inside the tomato ring. Create a ring of scallion mixture inside the cheese, followed by a ring of beans. Place corn in center. Serve immediately with chips, or cover and chill up to 1 hour.

Serves: 12

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes