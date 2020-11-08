Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The author of the Live Life Deliciously cookbook serves up a side dish that takes center stage. "Simply turning the potatoes on their side creates a whole new look!"

The author of the Live Life Deliciously cookbook serves up a side dish that takes center stage. "Simply turning the potatoes on their side creates a whole new look!"

Tara Bench's Potato Gratin with Cheese & Herbs

6 small Yukon gold potatoes

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

3 medium-size sweet potatoes

1/2 cup thinly sliced yellow onion (from 1/2 small onion)

1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 1/2 tsp. dried parsley flakes

3/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. dried thyme

1/2 tsp. ground sage

1/2 tsp. dried rosemary

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

1 cup heavy cream

8 oz. Gruyere or sharp white cheddar cheese, grated (about 2 cups), divided

1. Preheat oven to 375°. Peel potatoes. Using a mandoline or vegetable slicer, cut into very thin slices. Gently toss sliced potatoes, onion, salt, parsley, garlic powder, thyme, sage, rosemary, and pepper in a large bowl until combined, being careful not to break the thin slices.

2. Arrange slices into a tight spiral in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet or 2-quart round baking dish, starting with outer circle, adding a small layer in middle to fill any gaps.

3. Place flour in a small saucepan. Gradually whisk in cream, and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly until mixture is smooth and hot, about 3 minutes. Gradually whisk in 5 ounces of the grated cheese until cheese is melted and mixture is smooth, about 2 minutes. Spoon cheese mixture over potato mixture, covering top of potatoes. Cover with aluminum foil that has been lightly sprayed with cooking spray, and seal around edges.

4. Bake in preheated oven until potatoes are tender and cooked through, about 1 hour. Remove from oven; discard foil. Adjust oven to broil. Sprinkle gratin with remaining 3 ounces cheese. Return to oven, and broil until top is golden, 5 to 6 minutes. Cool about 10 minutes before serving.

Serves: 6 to 8

Active time: 30 minutes