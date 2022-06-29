Tanya Ngangan's Red, White & Blue Pinwheel Cookies
"Once you finish eating one, you're immediately going to want another!" the consulting pastry chef at Old John's Diner in New York City says about her soft, buttery and "hypnotic looking" sugar cookies
Recipe Summary
The consulting pastry chef at Old John's Diner in New York City shares a "versatile" sugar cookie recipe that is great for July 4th with the red, white and blue colors but can also be delicious for any other day of the year.
"This recipe is good for home cooks because there aren't many ingredients, and you most likely already have most of them in your pantry," she says. "It's a blank canvas that is very versatile. For example, you can easily sub vanilla extract out for almond or lemon extract."
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
"It's super important to let the dough chill in the refrigerator until firm," says Ngangan. "Baking very cold dough will help prevent the cookies from spreading too much in the oven."