Tanya Ngangan's Red, White & Blue Pinwheel Cookies

Peel off top layer of plastic wrap from blue dough, leaving the bottom layer of plastic wrap on. Carefully remove all plastic wrap from white dough, and stack white dough on top of blue dough. Remove all plastic wrap from red dough, and stack on top of white dough. Press gently to adhere the pieces, and trim edges so that they are straight and evenly layered. Starting from a short edge, use plastic wrap on bottom of stack to roll dough tightly into a log, peeling plastic away as you roll. Wrap log in a fresh piece of plastic wrap; freeze until firm, about 1 hour.