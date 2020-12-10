Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The author of Party in Your Plants shares a family-friendly, plant-based meal where everyone can "assemble stuff in tortillas and make a mess!"

Talia Pollock's Sheet-Pan Fajitas with Crispy Tofu

1 (14-oz.) pkg. extra-firm tofu, drained

1 small head cauliflower (about 1 1/4 lbs.), cut into florets

2 medium-size (8-oz. each) bell peppers, thinly slliced

1 medium-size (9-oz.) white onion, thinly sliced

1 cup sliced fresh cremini mushrooms (about 3 1/2 oz.)

1 Tbsp. chili powder

1 tsp. ground cumin

1/2 tsp. paprika

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. onion powder

3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

1 1/4 tsp. fine sea salt, divided

Whole-wheat tortillas, guacamole, vegetarian refried beans and lime wedges, for serving

1. preheat oven to 425°. Place tofu on a plate lined with several layers of paper towels; cover with additional paper towels and a second plate; place a weight on top. Let stand for 30 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, place cauliflower, peppers, onion and mushrooms in a large bowl. Add chili powder, cumin, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, 2 tablespoons of the oil and 1 teaspoon of the salt, and toss to coat. Spread vegetables in a single layer on a large rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper; set aside.

3. Cut drained and pressed tofu into 3/4-inch pieces, and place in a medium bowl; toss with remaining 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Spread tofu in a single layer on a separate large rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

4. Bake tofu and vegetables on 2 separate racks in preheated oven until tofu is lightly browned and crispy, and vegetables are tender and browned, 20 to 25 minutes, switching positions on racks halfway through cook time. Transfer tofu and vegetables to a platter. Serve with tortillas, guacamole, refried beans and lime wedges.

Quick tip! The key to making crispy tofu is "sandwiching" it to squeeze out excess water (see step 1). The heavier the weight on top, the better: "I use a cast-iron pan or stack of cookbooks," says Pollock.

Serves: 4

Active time: 25 minutes