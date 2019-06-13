Talenti's New Layered Pints with Jars by Dani Are the Ultimate Sundae in a Jar

Talenti and N.Y.C.-based company Jars by Dani have teamed up to create the dessert mash-up of your dreams: Talenti by Dani.

The collaboration is a combination of Talenti’s best-selling gelato and Jars by Dani’s trendy layers of sweet cake and toppings. The almost-too-pretty-to-eat new product is basically an expertly-curated sundae just waiting for a spoon.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ready to ship anywhere in the U.S., the products can be purchased online at TalentixDani.com in four, six or 12 packs. They come packed with dry ice in an adorable bright pink box so you can either let them thaw for a few minutes and enjoy right away or throw them in the freezer to save for later.

The new line comes in seven unique flavors: Cookie Dough Dreams, Brownie À La Mode, Brownie Mint Madness, Choco-Cookie Craze, Peanut Perfection, Strawberry Shortcake and Confetti Cake Batter. Each cute tub comes stuffed with layers of Talenti gelato upon layers of toppings that complement the gelato, including rainbow sprinkles, sugar cookie pieces, chocolate mousse, whipped cream, cake batter, crunchy cookie dough pieces, strawberry filling, Oreo crumbles and so much more.

The Brownie Mint Madness was a favorite among PEOPLE staffers, who got a first taste of the flavors.

RELATED: Talenti Gelato Introduces New Low-Cal Pints with Less Sugar

Chances are you’ve already seen Talenti at your local grocery store, but if you’re new to Jars by Dani, here’s a quick rundown: Founder Danielle Beckerman founded Jars by Dani back in 2013, taking advantage of this age of visual currency to create delicious desserts that were also Instagram-worthy. Cute, layered desserts in Mason jars have always been her schtick, but she says she’s more than happy to swap a Mason jar for a Talenti tub for this partnership.

Talenti by Dani

“Working with a brand like Talenti is a dream,” Beckerman tells PEOPLE. “Jars by Dani were born to be paired with ice cream. The combination of gelato with our layered whipped creams, brownies, mousses, sugar cookies and more makes for the most perfect ice cream sundae in a jar. I’m so excited for these to land on peoples doorsteps!”

RELATED VIDEO: Food Hack: Ice Cream Cone Brownie Sundae

Talenti by Dani starts at $48 for a four pack, and you can pick and choose which flavors you want included in each order. Fair warning: This collaboration is only available for a limited time only, so if you want to get your hands on one of these confections, you might have to act fast!