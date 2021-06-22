The Iced Coffee Maker with 30,000 Perfect Ratings Is $20 for the Next Few Hours
Affordable and good quality coffee makers are hard to come by - especially when you're trying to make iced drinks. Single-serve brewers and classic multi-cup appliances never seem to have the settings needed to craft a batch of cool caffeine. Oftentimes, when you try to cool off a warm batch in the fridge it just doesn't taste right. This is why it's so exciting that one of Amazon's best-selling iced coffee makers is on sale for Prime Day.
The Takeya Iced Coffee Maker has a whopping 30,000 perfect five-star ratings and, now through the end of the day, it costs $20. Shoppers love the one-quart carafe because it makes creating cold brew "a breeze."
There are just three steps you need to take with the clever appliance. First, fill the mesh holder with your favorite grounds. Second, place the infuser securely inside the bottle and add cold water. Lastly, let the grounds' flavors seep in the water overnight. The longer you leave it sitting, the stronger the taste.
To shoppers, this simplicity and convenience is unmatched.
"It's great, easy to use and clean, very convenient, lasts for a couple weeks, I love it," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Making a pitcher of coffee takes less time than a normal brewer and makes enough for at least one cup a day for about a week, depending on how much coffee concentrate is used. I haven't used my normal coffee or espresso machine since I got this cold brew system."
Not to mention, using this method as opposed to going out and buying a cold drink every day can save you a bunch of time and money. In fact, one shopper said the appliance helped them kick their $75-a-week iced coffee habit. After just two weeks of use, they said it had "already paid for itself."
A money-saved and energy-inducer? Now that's a combination we all can get behind. Shop the discounted device now before the Prime Day sale stops at the end of today.
