The Iced Coffee Maker with 30,000 Perfect Ratings Is $20 for the Next Few Hours

Affordable and good quality coffee makers are hard to come by - especially when you're trying to make iced drinks. Single-serve brewers and classic multi-cup appliances never seem to have the settings needed to craft a batch of cool caffeine. Oftentimes, when you try to cool off a warm batch in the fridge it just doesn't taste right. This is why it's so exciting that one of Amazon's best-selling iced coffee makers is on sale for Prime Day.