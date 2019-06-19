The Take5 Bar Got a Makeover to Remind Everyone It's Full of Reese's Peanut Butter

Image zoom Reese's

Hershey’s knows that sometimes people judge a book by its cover. That’s why they’ve decided to reintroduce one of their most underrated chocolate bars—the Take5 bar—with a new wrapper, and a new name.

Launched in 2004 and gaining a small but loyal following ever since, the Take5 bar is famous for its five sweet layers: chocolate, caramel, peanuts, pretzels and peanut butter. But while it’s always been lauded for its taste (they came in first place in this year’s Los Angeles Times’ Official Candy Bar Power Rankings), they’re often put down for their black, white and green exterior (the L.A. Times also ranked them 24th out of 50 for wrapper attractiveness).

Image zoom Reese's

RELATED: Hershey’s Redesigns Its Chocolate Bar for the First Time in Over 100 Years to Include Emojis

In an attempt to give Take5 the credit it’s always deserved, Hershey’s is giving more attention to one ingredient that many people don’t know Take5 bars have contained all along: Reese’s peanut butter.

Image zoom Reese's

In a study done by Hershey, customers unknowingly tasted two of the same Take5 bars, but one that came in the original wrapper and one with the brand new, Reese’s-orange label. Tasters “lost their minds” over the Reese’s branded bar — so the company decided to make it a permanent thing.

Image zoom Reese's

“It’s time the world learns why they’ve always loved Take5 bars so much,” Jack Wilder, Reese’s senior brand manager, said in a press release. “But more importantly, it’s time that the Take5 bar goes to its rightful owner, Reese’s.”

RELATED VIDEO: No Tricks…Only Treats! Reese’s Is Letting People Trade in Halloween Candy for Peanut Butter Cups

The new Reese’s Take5 bars, which will hit stores this summer, will be completely the same on the inside—but will have undergone a Reese’s-themed makeover. The rebranded candy will be available in three different sizes: regular (for $0.99); king size (for $1.69); and a snack size bag (for $4.29).