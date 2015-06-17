This Is Not a Drill: The Taco Emoji Is Finally Here

Taco lovers, rejoice!

If you’re like us, you’ve long lamented the glaring absence of a taco emoji in the emoji keyboard. The truth is, tacos come up a lot in conversation — certainly more than carousels and the Norwegian flag.

Now, that injustice is being finally being addressed. On Tuesday, Emojipedia announced 37 new emojis that will be added to Unicode 8.0, which will include — drum roll, please — a crispy corn taco and a burrito! This motion arrives after years and years of people begging for tacos to be represented in the emoji keyboard — and even a Change.org petition launched in January (by none other than Taco Bell).

While all of the new emojis won’t necessarily be adopted by iOS and Android, some of the 37 are likely to appear on those systems.

As we wait with bated breath, we’ll seek our taco emojis elsewhere and spend $1.99 on Texmoji, an app that offers a whole slew of Tex Mex–inspired emojis, including queso, cowboy boots, an outline of Texas and that horn thing Texans do with their hands sometimes.

According to My San Antonio, Texmoji was created by country singer Rich O’Toole and social-media-famous Texan Sean Compton.