Taco Bell's $1 Nacho Fries Are Returning This Month With an 'All-New Flavor'

Image zoom Courtesy Taco Bell

Taco Bell just keeps on blessing us with new menu items.

The Tex-Mex chain announced this week that they will be bringing back their famous Nacho Fries on Jan. 30. That means you only have to wait three weeks to get your hands on the crispy menu addition, and since they’re only $1, you can go absolutely wild with the servings for a very low price.

The fries are not returning as-is, though — they’re reportedly getting a makeover.

The beloved originals were covered in “bold Mexican seasoning” and served with a side of warm, cheesy dipping sauce. According to Thrillist, a Taco Bell spokesperson revealed that the new fries will be part of an “all-new flavor innovation that’s sure to receive critical and fan acclaim.” Just what that new flavor will be remains to be seen.

RELATED: Taco Bell Is Bringing Double Stacked Tacos Back to Its Dollar Menu in 2020

The saga continues… January 30th. pic.twitter.com/UWURIVaXeM — Taco Bell (@tacobell) January 9, 2020

The cheesy fan-favorite item was initially added to the chain’s nationwide menu in Jan. 2018 for a limited time only. The chain then sold 53 million orders in only five weeks, ousting Doritos Locos Tacos as their most popular new menu item and leading Taco Bell to extend the fries’ limited-time run to April 2018.

“We’re seeing fries in one out of every three orders, compared to one out of every four for DLT,” Taco Bell spokesman Matt Prince told Nation’s Restaurant News at the time.

Nacho Fries were brought back to the menu again in Jan. 2019, but only for a few months — so we can only assume that they will be making a limited-time comeback once again.

RELATED: The Most Outrageous Taco Bell Menu Items of All Time

Image zoom Taco Bell

The announcement comes on the heels of the news that Taco Bell is beefing up other aspects of its menu in 2020 and adding 21 items to their $1 Cravings Value Menu. Best of all, they’re bringing back their famed Double Stacked Tacos. The popular tacos contain seasoned beef, lettuce, cheese, and feature both a hard shell and a soft tortilla, with a layer of cheese in between. They come in three varieties: Nacho Crunch, Chipotle Cheddar, and Reaper Ranch.

Taco Bell first launched their customizable dollar menu in 2014, and have since consistently introduced new menu offerings in unique flavors, including Chicken Enchilada and Three Cheese Nacho Grande Burritos, Spicy Potato Soft Tacos, Cheesy Roll-Ups, Spicy Tostadas, and Beefy Mini Quesadillas.

WATCH: Here Are 8 Meal Options From Your Fave Chain Restaurants That Are 500 Calories or Less!

Here’s the full list of new menu items: