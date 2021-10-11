Elyse Myers says she spent $149.07 on the 100 Taco Bell items, most of which she took home after the date went awry

Worst First Date Ever! Man Orders 100 Hard Shell Tacos at Taco Bell and Then Makes His Date Pay

Elyse Myers may just have the worst first date story of all time.

The TikToker went viral on the social media platform this week for sharing her dating horror story, which involved her taking a man she met on a dating app to a Taco Bell and then paying for his order of 100 hard shell tacos.

So how did this all happen? Myers explained in her video that she went on the date assuming the two would be going to a restaurant. In hindsight she should have seen the red flags, starting with the fact that he told her to pick him up from his house instead of at their destination.

"Why did we not meet there? I have no idea," she joked.

When she arrived, he told her that he lost his keys and needed her to drive. It turned out to be another red flag that she ignored. "Should I have just left him right there and gone home? Yes. Did I? absolutely not, Myers said.

From there, Meyers was directed to the Taco Bell. "He could have been leading to an abandoned warehouse and I sill would have bene like, 'Left that this stop sign?' Okay!" she teased.

Eventually they wound up at the Taco Bell drive-thru lane, which Meyers was fine with. But when he placed his massive hard shell taco order and then asked her to pay because he didn't have his wallet on him, Meyers finally saw trouble.

By the time they got back to his house, she knew there was no turning back. "I was like, okay, this is happening. I'm committed to this now. It's happening," she said.

Even seeing that he lived with his father had Meyers trying to put a positive spin on things.

"The hoops I [was] teleporting through to convince myself that this decision I made is okay [was] wild," she lamented.

Emptying out the contents of the bag, the man screamed "Let's feast" at the top of his lungs, Meyers remembered. "We were eating hard shell tacos in complete silence," she recalled. "You could hear both of us chewing. It was absolute chaos."

The dad joined for a bit, eating over his taco over Meyers.

It was only when Meyers' date asked if she wanted to see his studio that she decided to leave because "I was going to be killed, 100%."

She walked out with boxes of tacos in her purse, and thanked the man before telling him, "Thank you for this experience. You will never hear from me again."

The video has garnered 42.5K comments and over 2.3 million likes. It has been viewed over 12. 3 million times.

In a follow up clip, Meyers revealed she no longer remembers the name of that man, but that she wasn't exaggerating when she said she "literally" bought 100 crunchy tacos.

"I probably would have bought 1,000 if he ordered them. If you say you would do something different, you're either lying or you're not a woman who has met somebody online for the first time."

It took the Taco Bell staff 15 minutes to make the tacos, but "it felt like an eternity" becaus ehe talked about his ex-girlfriend the whole time.

The total cost? $149.07.

All is good for Myers in the romance department these days. She's told her followers she's married to "a smoke show of a husband."