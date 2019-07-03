Taco Bell Is Experiencing Tortilla Shortage and Foodies Are Freaking Out: 'What Is the World Coming to?'

Image zoom Signage stands outside a Yum! Brands Inc. Taco Bell restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. Yum! Brands is expected to release earnings figures on October 5. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

This is a 911 emergency, Taco Bell fans!

Taco Bell is dealing with a shortage of tortillas, meaning that there may be a limited number of their ever-delicious Supreme Tacos at numerous locations across the country. Yeah, this isn’t good.

In a statement, a rep for Taco Bell tells PEOPLE that the fast-food chain is working hard to ensure their restaurants would be fully stocked with plenty of tortillas.

“While some Taco Bell restaurants are experiencing supplier shortages, we are working diligently to replenish the supply of our tortillas (used for products like quesadillas and burritos) in those restaurants and encourage fans to try any of our other delicious menu items like the Power Menu Bowl or Cheesy Gordita Crunch in the meantime,” Taco Bell’s statement reads. “We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause and appreciate our customers’ patience.”

Several Taco Bells in Tennessee Valley were among the first to report no longer having tortillas. A location in Huntsville even said that they were waiting on their supplier truck to deliver more tortillas.

While the fast-food chain doesn’t seem too alarmed, several users on Twitter are worrying that the issue is much more dire.

“Was so excited to get Taco Bell today… but they’re out of TORTILLAS. How does this happen?!” one Twitter user said.

Another wrote, “im at taco bell and they ran out of all tortillas but they’re still open for business?? tf close down. now i’m stuck in the drive thru line wtf am I supposed to order ???”

“Apparently Taco Bell is having a nationwide shortage of their bigger tortillas and no one is talking about it??? Why am I the only one who’s paying attention to the important things??? You’re all sheep,” tweeted yet another fan of the fast food chain.

Another shared on Twitter, “i was gonna stop at McDonald’s on the way home but i was like ‘nah they won’t have any ice cream’ so I went to taco bell instead and they were deadass OUT OF TORTILLAS. thank God nacho fries r back or I’d have starved.”

Another Taco Bell fan fretted, “I’m at a @tacobell that ran out of tortillas. I’ve been to Taco Bell close to 1,000 times in my life and have never once seen this. What is this world coming to?”