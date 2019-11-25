Taco Bell's Latest Insane Creation Is a Grilled Cheese Burrito

Image zoom Taco Bell

Cheese enthusiasts, this new Taco Bell creation is just for you.

The fast food chain is constantly testing outrageous new items to add to its menu, and lucky customers in Chattanooga, Tennessee will be the first to try its latest: the Grilled Cheese Burrito.

Despite its name, though, the burrito doesn’t seem to resemble a classic grilled cheese sandwich: Instead, it features a layer of a melty three-cheese blend on the outside of the tortilla—making for literal grilled cheese. The burrito is also filled with more cheese on the inside, seasoned beef, rice, creamy chipotle sauce, crunchy tortilla strips and sour cream all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

The massive burrito is selling for only $2.99, or it can be ordered in a $5 box with two crunchy tacos and a drink, or the $7 box with a Beef Chalupa Extreme, Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos, Chips with cheese sauce and a drink.

If the burrito receives positive reviews, it could hit stores nationwide (please!), though Taco Bell has not confirmed this yet.

Two other cities were chosen to test new Taco Bell offerings as well.

Cleveland is trying out the “From Our Cantina” Quesadilla loaded with grilled steak, roasted poblano peppers, avocado ranch and a three-cheese blend of cheddar, mozzarella, and pepper jack. Customers can get this elevated quesadilla alongside chips and guacamole for $6.49.

In Phoenix, $1 shredded chicken tacos are being offered with the choice of buffalo, creamy chipotle, or spicy ranch sauce.

Taco Bell recently announced that they’re testing crispy tortilla chicken amidst the Popeye’s and Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich wars. The chefs at Taco Bell said they went through 100 trials before finding the best recipe. Rolled in a tortilla chip breading, the chicken strips are testing in Houston, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio before rolling out nationwide in 2020.