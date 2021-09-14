Taco Bell Is Offering a 30-Day Taco Subscription Service, But There's a Catch

The Taco Lover's Pass is available at select Arizona locations until Nov. 24

A taco a day might not keep the doctor away, but it sure does sound like a dream come true.

Taco Bell has announced the Taco Lover's Pass, a subscription service that allows the fast food chain's app users to redeem one taco a day for 30 days, but there's a catch — the pass trial is only available in Arizona.

From Sept. 9 through Nov. 24, nearly 20 Taco Bell locations in Tucson are participating in the limited-time taco experiment. The pass price ranges between $5 - $10, depending on the exact Taco Bell location. Individual Taco Bell tacos typically cost $1.39 - $2.39, for comparison.

Once purchased, the subscription service will allow customers to add the daily taco to their cart during the checkout process, though offerings are currently limited to the Crunchy Taco, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Crunchy Supreme Taco, Soft Supreme Taco, Doritos Locos Taco and the Doritos Locos Taco Supreme. Additional snacks or menu items will be charged at full price.

The Taco Lover's Pass comes on the heels of the chain's recent announcement that its limited-edition Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is now available nationwide.