Taco Bell Removes Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos from Menu—But There's Still Time to Get One

Out with the old, in with the new.

Taco Bell is shaking things up on their menu to kick off the beginning of the fall season. Starting Sept. 12, nine items are coming off their menus nationwide, including the beloved Cool Ranch and Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos. (The Nacho Cheese version is staying on the menu.)

Other items saying goodbye in just a little over one week are the chain’s Beefy Mini Quesadilla, Chips & Salsa, Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller, Double Decker Taco, Double Tostada, Power Menu Burrito, and the XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito.

To lessen the blow of their departure, Taco Bell announced that a brand new twist on their chalupa will make its debut on the same day. The Toasted Cheddar Chalupa — which has aged cheddar cheese baked right onto the shell — will available nationwide starting Sept. 12 for around $2.49 depending on your location.

Image zoom Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell; Courtesy Taco Bell

“We know cheese makes everything better, and baking aged cheddar into the shell of an already iconic product is a game changer our fans will love,” Liz Matthews, Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell Corp, said in a press release.

Similar to the original, the cheesy chalupa comes with the option to fill it with beef, chicken or steak, and includes toppings like shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, grated cheddar cheese, and reduced-fat sour cream.

Image zoom Taco Bell's Toasted Cheddar Chalupa Courtesy Taco Bell

The actual appearance of Taco Bell’s menu is also getting a makeover in hopes of making ordering easier. The fast food chain posted before-and-after photos of the new refreshed look. Your first visit in after the change might be a bit jarring, as many of the combos and their numbers were altered. The full list of new combos is available on their blog — just in case you want to familiarize yourself before you pop in.

For those distraught over the elimination of the two Doritos Locos Tacos among other things, we suggest 1) getting your fill before Sept. 12, and 2) trying to embrace change.

“Sometimes it’s good to get outside of your comfort zone,” Taco Bell said in their blog, “and spice things up a bit.”