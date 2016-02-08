Taco Bell's New Quesalupa Has Arrived — and the Internet Is Very Pleased

If you were closely monitoring Super Bowl commercials on Sunday night, then you already know the news: Taco Bell‘s latest hybrid creation has arrived.

The fast food chain debuted the “Quesalupa” during the broadcast, which is essentially a mashup of a chalupa and a quesadilla, featuring all the classic chalupa fixings of beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheddar cheese — with the added bonus of having a shell stuffed with melted pepper jack cheese. If all that sounds good to you, you can officially get your hands on one starting Monday.

Sunday night’s ad set very high expectations for the new menu item, claiming it was going to be “bigger than everything,” including but not limited to: man buns, Tinder, drones and James Harden‘s beard.

Fans had been teased of the arrival in the weeks leading up to the game, with the mystery item being available for preorder before its identity was even revealed, to be picked up on the Saturday before the Super Bowl. Based on Twitter reactions from fans who got the first taste, it did not disappoint.

