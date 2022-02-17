Police found a taco and burrito Cravings Box customized with an assortment of regular and Doritos Locos tacos, as well as four beefy five-layer burritos

Suspicious Package That Shut Down Alabama Courthouse Winds Up Being Taco Bell Order

(Takeout) order in the court!

A federal courthouse in Tuscaloosa, Alabama was temporarily shut down on Monday after employees reported two suspicious packages on the federal building's front steps — packages that wound up being someone's Taco Bell delivery.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Police Department's Hazardous Device Unit responded to the call around 8 a.m., police said in a Facebook post, motor officers blocking adjacent streets and setting up a perimeter around the building as a precaution while they investigated.

After approaching the packages, officers discovered they contained food items from Taco Bell. Included in the order? A taco and burrito Cravings Box customized with an assortment of regular and Doritos Locos tacos, as well as four beefy five-layer burritos, police said, adding that roads were reopened 20 minutes later.

Sadly, the missing food never made it to the intended party.

"The tacos and burritos have been safely disposed of in the dumpster behind Tuscaloosa Police Department headquarters," they said.

It's unclear how long the food had been on the building's front steps. A representative for Tuscaloosa Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, but one resident wrote on the department's Facebook post that they saw the food on the front door of the Federal Building on Saturday afternoon.

Other commenters had a laugh with the story.

And then there were those flat-out upset with the police for how they treated the food. "IN THE DUMPSTER?!" someone asked. "ARREST YOURSELVES!"

"I think the bigger crime is those five layer burritos going to waste," a follower joked.

The Taco Bell pass Credit: Taco Bell

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The hungry intended recipient might want to invest in the brand's just-announced Taco Lover's Pass, a subscription service that allows app users to pay $10 a month to receive one taco a day for 30 days. (For comparison, individual Taco Bell tacos typically cost $1.39 - $2.39).