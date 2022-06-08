Taco Bell Opens Futuristic Drive-Thru with 'Vertical Lifts' That Deliver Orders from Kitchen 

The goal of Taco Bell Defy is to serve customers in two minutes or less

The newest Taco Bell location is giving fans a new way to "Live Más."

On June 7, Taco Bell Defy officially opened its doors and drive-thru lanes for a futuristic dining experience. The cutting-edge restaurant is located in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota and has some unique features to improve the drive-thru experience.

A video shared on Taco Bell's Instagram shows one of the most innovative designs: the vertical lift feature. This food delivery technology, which the narrator in the Instagram video unofficially calls the "food tube," transports food from the kitchen directly to customers through a chute.

The new location also has a four-lane drive-thru and is the first Taco Bell two-story model. These two features will help the brand's goal at Taco Bell Defy of serving customers in 2 minutes or less.

"Taco Bell Defy is an incredible innovation for our brand, and one that's meeting our consumer in a really unique way," Taco Bell's president and COO Mike Grams said in a statement. "For decades we've been committed to providing a fast, safe and friendly drive-thru experience; now with our bold goal of creating a 2 minute or less drive-thru experience for customers of this concept, Taco Bell Defy is the future."

There are several ways to order food at this new restaurant concept. The video shows how customers can order using the indoor kiosks, classic drive-thru conversations and the Taco Bell app.