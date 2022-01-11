The Taco Lover's Pass is now available nationwide after a test run in Arizona

Taco Bell's New Subscription Gets You 1 Taco Every Day of the Month for $10

If your New Year's resolution was to save money, then Taco Bell has a helpful solution for you.

The fast food chain recently announced their Taco Lover's Pass, a subscription service that allows app users to redeem one taco a day for 30 days for just $10. For comparison, individual Taco Bell tacos typically cost $1.39 - $2.39.

To access the daily taco treat, customers just purchase the pass on the Taco Bell app. Once purchased, the subscription service will allow customers to add the daily taco to their cart during the checkout process.

Subscribers have a choice of seven tacos: the Crunchy Taco, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Crunchy Supreme Taco, Soft Supreme Taco, Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Taco and the Doritos Locos Taco Supreme. Any additional menu items will be charged at full price.

"There's no better way to kick off 2022, especially Taco Bell's 60th anniversary year, than by inviting our fans to enjoy our most iconic tacos every day for 30 days, all while underscoring our commitment to digital innovation and value," said Taco Bell's chief digital officer, Zipporah Allen, in a press release. "Tacos are in our DNA, and we're thrilled to offer our most ordered menu item through the Taco Lover's Pass. It's a fun way to continue offering unique ways to reward our most loyal fans through our digital access points."

This offer was originally only offered in Arizona but is now available at participating Taco Bells across the U.S.