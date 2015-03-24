Image zoom

Bad news, Waffle Taco fans.



Taco Bell announced Tuesday that the company is ditching its released-just-last-year Waffle Taco—which, as the same suggests, is a fried waffle stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheese and sausage or bacon with syrup—for the new Biscuit Taco.

The new biscuit taco will hit menus on March 26 for $2.49, and it too, is exactly what it sounds like: A taco-shaped biscuit that can be filled with four different breakfast foods—sausage, egg and cheese; bacon, egg and cheese; crispy tortilla chip-breaded chicken with country gravy; or crispy chicken with jalapeño honey. Calories range from 369-471.

This announcement comes just a few days after the fast food chain unleashed Fritos Tacos—tacos served in shells made of Fritos corn chips—on to the world.

“This year is about making sure we continue to give people the food they crave in a way that’s unique to Taco Bell,” Taco Bell’s CEO Brian Niccol said in a statement. “Ultimately, we aim to make the breakfast day-part as famous as our late night.”