Taco Bell Is 'Looking at' Making Nacho Fries a Permanent Menu Item

"People that go to lunch want to have French fries," Taco Bell CEO Mark King reportedly said at an investor event

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, Sam was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Currently, the native Marylander is pursuing a masters degree in Food Studies at New York University. Previously, he earned a BFA from NYU Tisch School of the Arts, where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, tv, and film, with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broad.Stream.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 15, 2022 02:37 PM
Taco Bell Nacho Fries 2

Taco Bell's nacho fries may be here to stay.

During an investor event on Tuesday, Taco Bell CEO Mark King shared that the fast food chain is considering making the popular dish a permanent fixture on their menu, CNN reports.

"People that go to lunch want to have French fries. We know that," King said at the event. "We're looking at and testing bringing fries permanently on to the menu, which would increase our lunch business dramatically."

The cheesy fan-favorite item made its debut in a limited run at the chain in 2018, selling over 50 million orders in its first five weeks on menus. The fries have since returned over the years, including just one year later in 2019.

Taco Bell's CEO shared additional insight into some of the key motivations behind the permanent return.

"If you were to look at how we compete against McDonald's in dinner and late night, we're absolutely even. When you look at breakfast and lunch, we're significantly behind," King said, according to CNN.

Nacho fries are currently offered at Taco Bell locations in a seven-layer version topped with guacamole, nacho cheese, beef and more. In 2020, they were offered in a Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries version.

Taco Bell
Joshua Blanchard/Getty

Taco Bell has seen previous success with the return or relaunch of other menu items as well.

In April 2022, the chain announced it was bringing back its Mexican Pizza after the item left menus in 2020 when the brand decided to scale back its menus in response to the pandemic.

At its initial relaunch, which even included plans for a TikTok musical featuring Doja Cat and Dolly Parton, the company struggled to keep up with the demand of ravenous fans who were hungry for the fan-favorite menu item, leading to another brief removal from the menu.

"We knew you loved the Mexican Pizza," Taco Bell said in a letter to its fans at the time. "We just didn't know how many of you loved the Mexican Pizza."

Related Articles
Punkie Johnson
'SNL' 's Punkie Johnson Goes to Taco Bell at 4:30 a.m. Every Weekend and Orders the Same Thing
Baskin-Robbiins
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
Taco Bell
The Enchirito is Back! Taco Bell Fans Choose Discontinued Menu Item to Return After Nearly 10 Years
Taco Bell Mexican Pizza
Taco Bell Announces Return of Mexican Pizza to Its Menu: 'the Beans Have Been Spilled'
mc rib
McDonald's Brings the McRib Back for What They're Calling Yet Another 'Farewell Tour'
Dolly Parton and Doja Cat Team Up with Taco Bell for Mexican Pizza: The Musical
Dolly Parton and Doja Cat Team Up with Taco Bell for 'Mexican Pizza: The Musical'
Taco Bell Mexican Pizza
Taco Bell Brings Back Their Mexican Pizza After 2-Year Hiatus
tim mcgraw
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Panera Grilled Mac Cheese Sandwich
The Biggest Fast Food Menu Items to Come Out of 2021
Brothers Osborne
Brothers Osborne Debut Their Own WhistlePig PiggyBack — Plus More Stars in the Alcohol Business
Bed Bath and Beyond curbside pickup
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close 150 Stores, Layoff 20% of Employees Amid Financial Struggles
Nacho Fries Taco Bell
Taco Bell's $1 Nacho Fries Are Returning This Month With an 'All-New Flavor'
Taco Bell Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries
Taco Bell Adds New Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries to the Menu
Jennifer Lawrence at Benjamin Prime
Hot Spots! All the Restaurants Where the Stars Are Eating
air fryers
The 5 Best Air Fryers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Elon Musk attends TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021 in New York City.
Twitter to Lay Off Several Employees Over Email amid Elon Musk Takeover: Reports