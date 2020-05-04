Taco Bell Launches DIY Taco Bar Kits Just in Time for Cinco de Mayo

The $25 kit comes with everything you need to recreate the classics — or come up with some of your own

Get ready to create your own taco destiny.

As millions of people across the United States practice social distancing amid the spread of the coronavirus, they're also finding new ways to safely celebrate events like birthdays, anniversaries, graduation, and holidays at home. Of course you might not have all the materials or ingredients to do them big — but Taco Bell is making it a little bit easier.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, which honors Mexico's victory over France in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, Taco Bell released their new "At Home Taco Bar."

The fast-food chain is giving customers an easy way to observe the holiday and recreate their favorite dishes from home with the DIY kit, which is available now via delivery and contactless drive-thrus nationwide. The kit includes staple ingredients like 8 flour tortillas, 12 crunchy taco shells, 6 oz. of nacho chips, seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, reduced-fat sour cream, and, of course, loads and loads of the brand's iconic hot sauce packets.

RELATED: This Wildly Popular Margarita Machine Will Turn Your Kitchen Into a Bar

Image zoom Taco Bell

The Mexican food restaurant also released a series of recipe cards on their blog that come straight from the Taco Bell Test Kitchen. They provide step-by-step instructions on how to use the ingredients to recreate iconic favorites from the past like the Double-Decker Taco, and some brand new recipes. You can even expertly mix up a Taco Bell-inspired Wild Strawberry Tequila Sunrise cocktail to go along with your DIY burrito.

RELATED: Dairy Queen Now Has a Pink Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard and It Looks Magical

“Our food has always been a catalyst of bringing people together, and we’re finding new ways to do this from a safe distance until we can all be together again,” said Melissa Friebe, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing and Consumer Insights at Taco Bell, in a press release. “No matter the meal they create, we’re excited to give fans a new at home Taco Bell experience.”

The At Home Taco Bar serves up to six people and will set customers back $25. Those looking to order can do so on the Taco Bell app and pick up their meal via contactless drive-thru. They can also choose to place an order via Grubhub for free delivery from participating locations.

WATCH: First Taste: Watch People Food Editors Try Wendy's New Breakfast Menu Items

If you're looking for additional delicious menu items to add to your cart, check out Taco Bell's recently released Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos — a spicy twist on their beloved Doritos Locos Tacos. The fiery new dish fuses together the classic flavors of a regular DLT with a flamin’ hot zest. Basically, if you're looking for a snack that will set your mouth on fire, these are probably the right tacos for you.

The Flamin' Hot DLTs hit participating restaurants nationwide on April 16, but they'll only be available for a limited time. They cost $1.95, depending on the location, or you can opt to purchase them as part of the $2 Flamin’ Hot Duo, which comes with a medium drink.