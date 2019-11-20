Taco Bell Joins the Fried Chicken Wars with Their New Crispy Tortilla Chicken

Image zoom Taco Bell

Taco Bell is getting into the chicken game.

After the heated competition between Chik-fil-A and Popeyes over their chicken sandwiches, the chain is joining in — but with their own Mexican-inspired spin of course — with the debut of their Crispy Tortilla Chicken. The item is a new twist on their classic taco with premium all-white meat that’s been marinated in jalapeño buttermilk flavored marinade and rolled in a crunchy tortilla chip coating. The strips and filling will then be stuffed into a taco and served with Taco Bell’s new signature dipping sauce.

If you’re not in a taco-mood though, you can get the chicken à la carte, or sans taco shell.

Image zoom Taco Bell

According to a Taco Bell press release, their test kitchen created 100 iterations before landing on the perfect crispy chicken recipe. It will test in Houston, Texas and Dayton, Ohio for now and will be introduced nationwide in 2020. It will be available at $1.99 for a taco, $2.99 for a 2-piece, $3.99 for a 3-piece, and in $5 and $7 boxes.

Image zoom Taco Bell

While you’re there, check out Taco Bell’s Baja Birthday Freeze, which is on the menu for a limited time only. The drink is a twist on the regular Baja Blast Freeze but with small colored candies that mimic a confetti explosion, and it’s now available at participating locations nationwide.

You can buy a regular size for $2.39, or a large for $2.59. If you’re free between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., you can find the regular-sized Birthday Freeze for only $1 during Taco Bell’s happy hour.

Taco Bell is a little late to the fried chicken fiasco that flooded social media feeds everywhere following the debut of Popeye’s first fried chicken sandwich in August. At the time, rival brands Chick-fil-A and Wendy’s took shots at the sandwich in a series of #ChickenWars tweets and subsequently fueled the sandwich’s popularity, leading to it selling out after just two weeks. It’s since returned to the Popeyes menu permanently.

Taco Bell has stayed quiet on the matter — until now.