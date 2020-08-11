The crispy wings come in a box of five with spicy ranch sauce

Taco Bell Is Testing Chicken Wings In One City and They're Getting Rave Reviews: 'Very Solid'

Taco Bell recently removed some fan-favorite menu items to make room for some new and exciting additions — like chicken wings.

The Mexican food chain has been testing new crispy chicken wings in Fullerton, California according to Foodbeast. The wings are advertised at Taco Bell's drive-thru and are described as “five-piece crispy chicken wings with spicy ranch sauce.” The sign also states that the bone-in drums and flats are breaded and flavored with "bold Mexican seasoning" for $4.99.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We’re always innovating and listening to our fans and chicken is just one category that we’re excited to explore further and put our Taco Bell spin on," Taco Bell said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Image zoom Peep THIS Out!/Youtube

So far, the wings have only been spotted at the Fullerton location, but it's not unlikely that they'll roll out nationally. Fans that have been able to get their hands on the wings have been loving them. YouTube Channel Peep This Out! posted a rave review saying "they're fried perfectly, not oily, and the quality of the meat is very solid."

As Taco Bell tests new menu items, some favorites are being discontinued to make room.

Beginning on Thursday Aug. 13, the chain will no longer have the Grilled Steak Soft Taco, 7-Layer Burrito, Triple Layer Nachos, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Loaded Grillers and Nachos Supreme.

The ever-popular Quesarito will also be removed, but from the in-restaurant menu only. It will still available to order online or via the Taco Bell app for order ahead, a spokesperson for the company tells PEOPLE.

The move comes about after Taco Bell shares that they spent "months of analyzing the new way we are running our restaurants."