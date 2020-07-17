Taco Bell Is 'Simplifying Its Menu' and Removing Popular Items, But You Can Still Get a Quesarito

Taco Bell is changing things up.

After rumors surfaced online that the fast food franchise would be removing popular food items from its menu, the company has officially revealed that they will in fact be getting rid of some fan-favorite items as they look to simplify operations amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning on Aug. 13, the Taco Bell will no longer have the Grilled Steak Soft Taco, 7-Layer Burrito and Triple Layer Nachos, according to a statement on their website.

The ever-popular Quesarito will also be removed, but from the in-restaurant menu only. It will still available to order online or via the Taco Bell app for order ahead, a spokesperson for the company tells PEOPLE.

The move comes about after Taco Bell shares that they spent "months of analyzing the new way we are running our restaurants."

"With safety top of mind, we want to ensure an easy and fast ordering experience for our guests and team members," they added. "While some old favorites may be retiring, the continued creativity coming from our Food Innovation Team is non-stop."

"Since the start of COVID, we’ve made changes at the restaurant level with the safety of our Team Members and guests as our top priority, but we didn’t just stop there. Our new normal has also transformed the way we look at innovation and product testing at our global headquarters. What was once an 'all hands on deck' approach in our famous test kitchen has switched to virtual brainstorms and kitchen simulations. Our teams have shifted from in-person focus groups to contactless drive-thru tastings. We’ve learned to adapt to ensure Taco Bell’s long history of innovation never stops."

They added, "And while change is hard, a simplified menu and innovation process will leave room for new fan favorites, continued progress in categories such as plant-based diets, and even opportunities for the return of some classics on a limited time basis."

Fans of Taco Bell took to social media to voice their frustration over the upcoming menu change, with one user tweeting, "Taco Bell discontinuing potatoes and the quesarito has officially cemented this year as the worst."

The official statement does shed light on some good news, however. The soon-to-be revamped menu will feature new items, including a $5 Grande Nachos Box and a $1 Beef Burrito on their Cravings Value Menu.

Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Loaded Grillers and Nachos Supreme are among other items also leaving the chain's menu next month.