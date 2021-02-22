Taco Bell Is Rolling Out Crispy Chicken Sandwich Tacos Served in 'Puffy Bread' Shells

The chicken is marinated in jalapeño buttermilk and rolled in a tortilla chip coating

What's better than a chicken sandwich? The answer might be a chicken sandwich taco.

Taco Bell announced on Monday that they are testing a Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco in select markets. Beginning March 11, the new menu item will be available at participating locations in Nashville, Tenn., and Charlotte, N.C.

The new menu item is exactly what it sounds like — part chicken sandwich, part taco. The hybrid features all-white-meat chicken which is marinated in jalapeño buttermilk, seasoned with a special Mexican spice blend, and then rolled in a crunchy tortilla chip coating. The finished product is served in taco-shaped "puffy bread" and topped with the Bell's signature chipotle sauce.

For those of you who like a little extra heat, the sandwich-taco also comes in a spicy version that includes crunchy jalapeño slices.

After the testing period, the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco will roll out nationwide later this year and will be available for $2.49. Taco Bell also hinted at more chicken menu items coming our way saying, "This isn't our only crispy chicken innovation arriving in 2021."

You can also look forward to some vegetarian menu items returning to the fast-food chain in March.

Taco Bell announced last month that it would be bringing back its potatoes after originally cutting them from the menu last year. Both the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes and the Spicy Potato Soft Taco will return to the menu permanently starting March 11.

