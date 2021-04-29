Taco Bell Is Giving Away Free Crunchy Tacos to Celebrate the Upcoming ‘Taco Moon’ 

The fast food chain is celebrating the lunar event with free food on May 4.

Taco Bell is getting more creative than ever with its free food deals.

On May 4, the fast food chain will be giving away free tacos to celebrate a lunar phase they are calling the"Taco Moon." In Taco Bell's first-ever global campaign, fans can receive a crunchy taco on the night the moon is said to resemble a taco.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A new lunar phase is on the horizon," read the social media announcement. "On Tuesday, May 4th, we're celebrating the Taco Moon by giving you a Free Crunchy Taco. Get yours all day when you order online or through the app, or in-store from 8pm - 11:59pm."

The "Taco Moon" promotion will be available for customers in over 20 global markets through the app or online, and it is a celebration of the company's international expansion over the past year. Taco Bell is now in 32 international markets with over 7,000 locations in the United States.

"Taco Bell has been an established brand in the U.S. for nearly 60 years and we are thrilled by the accelerating fandom we're seeing globally," said President of Taco Bell, International, Julie Felss Masino in a release. "As we're opening more and more restaurants internationally, we know the May 4 moon will take us to new 'heights' as we introduce ourselves to new future fans in a delicious way."

As a part of a larger "I See a Taco" campaign, the upcoming May 4th celebration will kick off what Taco Bell hopes will be an expansion to 10,000 restaurants globally in the upcoming decade.

"[Last year] was a difficult year for a lot of our markets," Masino said in an interview with CNN. "Taco Bell is a such distinctive brand that we're taking a moment to have the world's largest influencer be a billboard in the sky."

taco bell chicken sandwich taco Credit: Taco Bell