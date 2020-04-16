Taco Bell Is Launching Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Tacos — and You Can Get Them Delivered

Image zoom Taco Bell

Taco Bell is officially turning up the heat.

The fast food chain is releasing Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos — a spicy twist on their beloved Doritos Locos Tacos. It fuses together the classic flavors of a regular DLT with a flamin’ hot zest, which is then stuffed inside a crunchy shell. Basically, if you were looking for a snack that will set your mouth on fire, these are probably the right tacos for you.

The fiery new menu item will hit participating restaurants nationwide starting Thursday, April 16, for a limited time. They’ll be available via drive-thru and delivery services and will set you back about $1.95, depending on the location. You can also opt to purchase the taco as part of the $2 Flamin’ Hot Duo, which comes with a medium drink.

Pro tip: You can even get free delivery on GrubHub when you spend $12 or more and order the Variety Taco Party Pack, which can include six Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos plus six Crunchy Tacos. Sounds like a party to us.

Taco Bell is also giving back to their communities during this uncertain time. The Taco Bell Foundation announced in March that it is donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry, an organization focused on ending childhood hunger in the United States. Guests visiting the chain’s drive-thrus will also have the option to round up to the nearest dollar and have the proceeds be donated to the cause.

Additionally, they’re feeding “heroes” around the country by transforming their U.S. Taco Bell Taco Trucks into mobile commissaries that will deliver food to those in essential roles including healthcare workers, ambulance drivers, teachers, grocery store employees, and more.

“There’s a distinct group of brave people – from healthcare workers, to teachers, to grocery store employees – who are making sure the world keeps running, and we need to make sure we all do our part to take care of them,” Taco Bell CEO Mark King said in a statement. “Around the world, our franchisees have committed to feeding these special individuals, and in the U.S., many of our franchisees have quickly mobilized to do the same.”