Taco Bell Is Giving Away Free Tacos After Mookie Betts Stole a Base During the World Series

Mookie Betts isn't just a World Series-winning baseball player, he's also the MVP of scoring fans free tacos from Taco Bell.

Taco Bell and MLB have partnered once again for their ninth annual "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion during the World Series. This year, the Los Angeles Dodgers are facing off against the Tampa Bay Rays for the championship title.

During the first game of the seven-game series on Tuesday, Dodgers right fielder, Mookie Betts, stole second base in the 5th inning, resulting in free tacos for fans. This steal comes two years after Betts stole a base during the 2018 World Series, which also triggered the free taco perk. (At the time he was on the Boston Red Sox team and they were playing his current team, the Dodgers.)

Betts takes his taco title very seriously — "TACOS ON ME!!!!! Tag me with your Taco photos! #OnToTheNext #LATogether," he tweeted on Wednesday.

Luckily, Dodgers fans aren't the only ones who get to take part in the free taco promotion today. Simply stop by any participating Taco Bell on Wednesday, Oct. 28 to pick up a complimentary Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco.

Superfans who are members of Taco Bell's rewards program don't have to wait — check the app for an exclusive promo code to grab the free taco today.

This year's World Series looks a little different from years past. Unlike previous years, the face-off takes place at a neutral site — Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas — meaning there is no traveling to and from home cities.