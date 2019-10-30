Image zoom Taco Bell

Thanks to Taco Bell, we all have a reason to watch the World Series — but trust us, we’ll be rooting for every team.

As part of their 8th-annual “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion, the fast-food chain is handing out free Doritos Locos Tacos from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at restaurants nationwide. You can also opt to claim your free taco at any time today if you order through the website or mobile app, and if you choose pick-up there will be no additional fee.

While there’s a limit of one free taco per person—regardless of how many bases are stolen during a single game—no other purchase is necessary. That means you can walk into a Taco Bell during your lunch break and walk back out without spending a dime. (Typically the Doritos Locos Taco runs for $1.69.)

.@TreaVTurner stole a base in the World Series™, which means you get to steal a free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Assemble at participating Taco Bells on October 30 from 2-6 PM, or order online or on the app all day to claim yours. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 23, 2019

Taco Bell is running the promotion every time a base is stolen by “any player for either team during any game of the 2019 World Series championship,” which started on Tuesday, October 22. Washington Nationals shortstop Trea “Taco” Turner stole the first base of the series, winning everyone in the country the opportunity to “steal” their free taco.

Can’t make it to a Taco Bell location today? Check out their other new menu items, like the limited-edition Baja Birthday Freeze, which was introduced in honor of the Baja Blast’s 15th anniversary. Or you can purchase Taco Bell’s ranch-flavored cheese at your local grocery store and take the party home with you. Honestly, with these crazy menu items, there’s a little something for everyone.