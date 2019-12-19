Image zoom Taco Bell

First up on our list of New Year’s resolutions for 2020? Surrounding ourselves with tacos, not negativity.

Thankfully, Taco Bell is kicking off the new year by adding 21 menu items to its $1 Cravings Value Menu. Best of all — they’re bringing back their famed Double Stacked Tacos.

The popular tacos contain seasoned beef, lettuce, cheese, and feature both a hard shell and a soft tortilla, with a layer of cheese in between. They come in three varieties: Nacho Crunch, Chipotle Cheddar, and Reaper Ranch. You can order them a la carte or in the $5 Cravings Box nationwide and for a limited time starting December 26.

“It’s more important than ever before that we give fans the craveable food they not only want, but can afford, and we’ve built our menu with some of our most innovative items from $1 to $5 to ensure there is something for everyone,” explained Melissa Friebe, Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing and Consumer Insights at Taco Bell, in a press release.

Taco Bell first launched their customizable dollar menu in 2014, and have since consistently introduced new menu offerings in unique flavors, including Chicken Enchilada and Three Cheese Nacho Grande Burritos, Spicy Potato Soft Tacos, Cheesy Roll-Ups, Spicy Tostadas, and Beefy Mini Quesadillas.

Here’s the full list of new menu items:

Double Stacked Taco – Nacho Crunch

Double Stacked Taco – Chipotle Cheddar

Double Stacked Taco – Reaper Ranch

Beefy FritosⓇ Burrito

Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito – AVA certified

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt

Cheesy Roll Up – AVA certified

Cinnamon Twists

Spicy Potato Soft Taco

Spicy Tostada – AVA certified

Triple Layer Nachos

Cinnabon DelightsⓇ 2 pack

Grilled Breakfast Burrito – Sausage

Grilled Breakfast Burrito – Bacon

Grilled Breakfast Burrito Fiesta Potato

Breakfast Soft Taco – Sausage

Breakfast Soft Taco – Bacon

Sausage Flatbread Quesadilla

Hash Brown

Mini Skillet Bowl

Mountain DewⓇ Kickstart

Another noteworthy new menu item at the Tex-Mex chain is the Nachos Party Pack, which will be available nationwide and for delivery via Grubhub for a limited time also starting the day after Christmas.

The pack features a combination of Taco Bell’s chips topped with refried beans, beef, nacho cheese sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and jalapeños.

Starting immediately after Christmas and lasting through the end of the year, Grubhub users can get their food delivered for free on their first Taco Bell order of $12 or more.