Get a First Look at the Taco Bell Hotel and See How You Can Make Reservations Before They Book Up

Get your suitcases — and your appetites — ready because the Taco Bell resort is almost ready.

Last month, Taco Bell announced that they would be opening a limited-time-only, themed hotel in Palm Springs. Now, they’ve revealed how to snag one of the coveted rooms, as well as the first-ever photos of the resort (which are sure to make fans drool).

The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort will officially be opening in Palm Springs on August 8, 2019 with a final check-out date of August 12, giving guests four nights of attentive “Bell”hops, Taco Bell-branded robes, hot sauce packet pool floats and pillows, all the classic Taco Bell menu items you can dream of, a salon that offers Taco Bell-inspired manicures, fades and braids and so much more. In essence, the getaway is a Taco Bell-lover’s dream come true—a fully-immersive fan experience, hosted in a gorgeous, beach location.

“The hotel draws on Taco Bell’s vibrant palette to create a unique and flavor-filled destination that is the ultimate expression of the brand, unlike anything the brand has done before,” Taco Bell’s Senior Director of Retail Engagement and Experience, Jennifer Arnoldt, said in a press release. “We’re excited to give a peek into Taco Bell’s first hotel that is truly Taco Bell luxury at a value as we evolve how fans can celebrate with the brand this summer and beyond.”

Taking over an existing hotel property for its four-day stay, The Bell will be located at 333 E. Palm Canyon Drive. They will be offering 70 rooms, with a choice between four different room styles: One king bed (standard view), one king bed (pool view), two queen beds (standard view) and two queen beds (pool view).

Room prices will start at $169 per night, with no nightly minimum, and reservations will open on Thursday, June 27 at 1 PM ET on the hotel’s website. All guests at The Bell must be 18 or older, and reservations will be made on a first come, first served basis.

Though the special poolside food and drink menu will only be announced in July, Taco Bell has spilled the tea—or should we say Baja Blast—on some other fun things to expect. According to the press release, no two days will be the same at The Bell, and guests can look forward to a pool with an outdoor bar, dive-in movies, performances by exclusive artists and a “Freeze Lounge,” which will serve up frosty drinks. And yes, there will be Taco Bell breakfast in bed.

This is only the latest grand gesture that the company has bestowed upon its devoted fan base. They’ve previously thrown a Taco Bell wedding at their flagship Cantina location in Las Vegas and launched a clothing collection with Forever 21.