There's a Taco Bell Resort Coming to California This Summer

Picture yourself on summer vacation: fully relaxed, laying out by the pool, sipping on…a Mountain Dew Baja Blast?

That dream could become a reality at The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort, which is coming to Palm Springs this summer, the fast food chain announced on Thursday morning. Starting on August 9 for an undisclosed limited time, Taco Bell will be taking over an existing resort (they have not announced which one yet), transforming it into a fully-immersive fan experience.

“Everything from guest rooms to breakfast and poolside cocktails will be infused with a Taco Bell twist,” the company’s press release states. There will also be Taco Bell-branded robes, hot sauce packet pool floats, and an on-site gift shop filled with exclusive taco apparel. Truly committed guests can even book an appointment at the salon, which will offer “Taco Bell-inspired nail art, fades and a braid bar.”

In terms of food, details haven’t been revealed just yet, but it promises “beloved iconic flavors”—an endless supply of Doritos Locos Tacos, we imagine—in addition to “new menu surprises only available at the hotel.”

This is just the latest grand gesture stunt that the company has bestowed upon its devoted fan base—they’ve previously thrown a Taco Bell wedding at their flagship Cantina location in Las Vegas and launched a clothing collection with Forever 21—but they’re banking on this one making the biggest splash yet.

“The Bell stands to be the biggest expression of the Taco Bell lifestyle to date. It will be fun, colorful, flavorful and filled with more than what our fans might expect,” Taco Bell’s chief global branding officer Marisa Thalberg said in the release. “Also, just like some of our most sought-after food innovation, this hotel brings something entirely new for lucky fans to experience and enjoy.”

Fans must be 18 or over to stay at The Bell, and reservations will open up some time in June.