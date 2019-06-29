Highly-Anticipated Taco Bell Hotel in Palm Springs Sold Out of Reservations in 2 Minutes

Image zoom Taco Bell resort Taco Bell

The Taco Bell resort turned out to be quite a hot commodity.

One month after first announcing that they were opening a limited-time-only, themed hotel in Palm Springs, California, the Mexican fast-food chain opened reservations to the public on a first come, first serve basis.

Rooms at the California resort became available to book on Thursday at 10 a.m. PT and by 10:02 a.m. — that’s right, just two minutes later — all 70 rooms had sold out, according to CNN.

The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort will officially open in Palm Springs on August 8, 2019 with a final check-out date of August 12, giving guests four nights of attentive “Bell” hops, Taco Bell-branded robes, hot sauce packet pool floats and pillows, all the classic Taco Bell menu items you can dream of, a salon that offers Taco Bell-inspired manicures, fades and braids and so much more.

In essence, the getaway is a Taco Bell lover’s dream come true — a fully-immersive fan experience, hosted in a gorgeous desert location.

“The hotel draws on Taco Bell’s vibrant palette to create a unique and flavor-filled destination that is the ultimate expression of the brand, unlike anything the brand has done before,” Taco Bell’s Senior Director of Retail Engagement and Experience, Jennifer Arnoldt, said. “We’re excited to give a peek into Taco Bell’s first hotel that is truly Taco Bell luxury at a value as we evolve how fans can celebrate with the brand this summer and beyond.”

Taking over an existing hotel property for its four-day stay, The Bell will be located at 333 E. Palm Canyon Drive.

During the booking process, guests who were 18 or older had the option of choosing between 70 rooms and four different room styles: One king bed (standard view), one king bed (pool view), two queen beds (standard view) and two queen beds (pool view).

Room prices also started at $169 per night, with no nightly minimum.

Though the special poolside food and drink menu will only be announced in July, Taco Bell has spilled the tea — or should we say Baja Blast — on some other fun things to expect.

According to the press release, no two days will be the same at The Bell, and guests can look forward to a pool with an outdoor bar, dive-in movies, performances by exclusive artists and a “Freeze Lounge,” which will serve up frosty drinks. And yes, there will be Taco Bell breakfast in bed.

This is only the latest grand gesture that the company has bestowed upon its devoted fan base. They’ve previously thrown a Taco Bell wedding at their flagship Cantina location in Las Vegas and launched a clothing collection with Forever 21.