Taco Bell Has a New 'Triplelupa', Which Is Exactly Like It Sounds

Image zoom

Why choose one chalupa flavor when you can have three?

Taco Bell understands the struggle when it comes to deciding what to order, so they’re combining three mini chalupas to create their first-ever tear-apart menu item.

The Triplelupa is made with nacho cheese on one end, chipotle on the other, and a combination of the two, cheesy chipotle, in the middle. It’s served with double the amount of seasoned beef as a regular chalupa and features the chain’s longest shell yet. It’s definitely a mess waiting to happen.

The all-new menu item will hit participating restaurants nationwide starting on March 12 for a limited time, and they will set you back about $3.49 plus tax, depending on the location.

RELATED: Taco Bell Adds New Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries to the Menu

Image zoom Taco Bell

Since the chalupa first debuted in 1999, it has become the chain’s most reinvented menu item of all time. From Baja and Double Chalupas to French Toast and Toasted Cheddar Chalupas, Taco Bell has continued to innovate and evolve the beloved Chalupa in delicious ways.

“We recognize and love the fandom that the chalupa has cultivated over the years, and it’s why we want to bring our fans an all-new flavor and shell experience with the Triplelupa,” said Kristine Futalan, Associate Manager of Research & Development at Taco Bell and lead product developer behind the Triplelupa.

“The Triplelupa’s nationwide launch gives us the opportunity to celebrate the transformation of this beloved menu item, and we can’t wait for everyone to taste this latest innovation.”

RELATED: Penn State Students Mourn the Closure of Local Taco Bell with Candlelight Vigil

To celebrate the Tripleupa’s nationwide debut, Taco Bell is also partnering up with TikTok, the short-form mobile video platform that’s quickly taken over the internet. This will be the first time the app has partnered with a brand on a national advertising campaign.

“When I look back at our history with social trends, I’m proud of the fact that we are always leading the industry and pushing boundaries. Whether it’s being the first on new platforms, or breaking records on others, Taco Bell is constantly at the forefront of online trends,” said Tracee Larocca, Senior Vice President of Brand Engagement at Taco Bell.

WATCH: Here Are 8 Meal Options From Your Fave Chain Restaurants That Are 500 Calories or Less!

While you’re there, you can also check out Taco Bell’s new and improved Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries. The dish comes seasoned and topped with shredded chicken, shredded cheese, warm nacho cheese sauce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. It’s then finished with a drizzle of tangy buffalo sauce.