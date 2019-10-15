Taco Bell Has a Beef Shortage Due to Recall After Customer Finds 'Metal Shaving' in Meat

Image zoom Joshua Blanchard/Getty

If you can’t get a beef taco at your local Taco Bell right now, here’s way.

The fast food chain is now experiencing a shortage of one of its most popular taco fillings after recalling “approximately 2.3 million pounds of seasoned beef from its restaurants and distribution centers.”

The beef was removed from locations in “21 states across the eastern Midwest, northern Southeast and Northeast regions,” their press release read on Monday.

According to the company, it was a voluntary precaution taken after a customer reported they had found mental shaving in their meal.

“Nothing is more important than our customers’ safety, and nothing means more to us than their trust,” Julie Masino, President of North America, Taco Bell Corp said in the press release. “As soon as we received the first consumer complaint, we immediately acted to remove the product from the affected restaurants and proactively worked with the supplier to inform the USDA of our steps to protect our guests.”

The United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service released their own statement about the recall on Monday as well, confirming that the meat “may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal shavings.”

RELATED: Taco Bell Has a New Halloween Collection with 4 Hot Sauce Costumes

Image zoom Doritos Locos tacos are arranged for a photograph at a Taco Bell restaurant, a unit of Yum! Brands Inc., in Redondo Beach, California, U.S., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2013. Yum! Brands Inc. is scheduled to release earnings data on Oct. 8. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

RELATED: Here Are 8 Meal Options From Your Fave Chain Restaurants That Are 500 Calories or Less!

A spokesperson for the restaurant told Fox News that while they work to “replenish the supply” of beef in their affected locations, they “encourage fans to try any of our other delicious proteins like shredded chicken or steak in the meantime.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause and appreciate our customers’ patience,” the spokesperson added.

According to the USDA, as of Monday there have been no reports of any injuries due to the beef, and advise anyone who may experience an adverse reaction to contact their healthcare provider.