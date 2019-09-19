Taco Bell Has a New Halloween Collection with 4 Hot Sauce Costumes

Image zoom Taco Bell

Boo-ritos anyone?

Taco Bell is joining in on the Halloween fun with the launch of their new costume collection. Beginning September 19, the fast food chain is offering a variety of Taco Bell menu-themed costumes on the Taco Shop, fit for all sizes, including babies to round out the family affair.

The collection revolves mostly around the restaurant’s acclaimed sauce packets — hot, fire, diablo and verde. Coming in a tunic or a dress option, these costumes will have you looking fire when you go trick-or-treating.

The packets even have spicy-slogans like “next level,” “you thought you were hot,” “I’m my favorite too” and “born saucy” to personalize your costume style.

The Taco Shop is also offering a Cheesy Gordita Crunch tunic, featuring Taco Bell packaging. Now you can finally dress up like your favorite menu item.

Even more, parents can get their baby into the Halloween spirit with the collection’s 7-layer Burrito Baby Bunting. Have you ever seen a baby wrapped up in something cuter than a taco?

The sauce packet tunics and dresses are one-size fits most and retail for $39.99 a piece. If you’re looking to upgrade to the Cheesy Gordita Crunch tunic, it will cost you $44.99 and $24.99 for the adorable baby bunting.