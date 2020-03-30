Taco Bell Is Giving Away Free Doritos Locos Tacos on Tuesday

Image zoom Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell

While everyone is adjusting to a life of social distancing — the new normal for most of America — Taco Bell is here to spread a little bit of joy.

The chain announced that it will be giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos at all locations on Tuesday, March 31. Drive-through guests will receive a seasoned beef Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco while supplies last — with no purchase necessary.

“For the past few weeks, we’ve been focused on making Taco Bell the safest place to work and eat, and now we’re giving America free tacos as a small way of saying thank you for how everyone is showing up for their communities,” said Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell Corp.

Now more than ever, we could all use a free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Get yours this Tuesday 3/31 when you visit our drive-thru. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) March 29, 2020

Taco Bell is also giving back through new initiatives with their food trucks and charities. The company’s foundation, the Taco Bell Foundation, announced that it is donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry — a campaign focused on on ending childhood hunger in the U.S.

Guests visiting Taco Bell drive-throughs have the option to round up to the nearest dollar and have the proceeds be donated to No Kid Hungry.

The company is also in the process of utilizing their food trucks to start delivering food to essential workers in the healthcare field, teachers, and grocery store employees as a thank you for all of their hard work during this difficult time.

The United States now has the most cases of coronavirus in the world, with at least 141,995 confirmed cases and 2,486 deaths as of Monday morning, according to The New York Times.

