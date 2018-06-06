Taco Bell Is Adding Frosé to Their Menu This Summer

Taco Bell may have just become your new go-to summer hot spot (if it isn’t already).

On Wednesday, the fast food chain announced they will be jumping on the frozen rosé trend by adding a version to their menu in two select locations.

The Berry Frose Twisted Freeze, which features rosé blended with berry flavors, will be available at two of their waterfront Taco Bell Cantina locations in Newport Beach and Chicago.

The fruity drink, made with Charles and Charles rosé, will sell for $7.99 at the Newport Beach Cantina and $5.49 at the Dearborn, Chicago location, which means you can now move your summer happy hour to a place that also serves Crunchwrap Supremes.

If you’re not located on the west coast or in the Windy City, there’s plenty more options to work through on Taco Bell’s routinely-updated menu. In April, they announced they were testing a French toast chalupa in Ohio and Triple Melt burritos and nachos in Tennessee.

Plus, hey, there’s nobody stopping you from drinking your own homemade frosé—we have a recipe—with a takeout order.