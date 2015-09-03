Image zoom

Taco Bell continues to push the limits of what we can properly call a taco.



In the spirit of KFC’s infamous double down sandwich, the fast food chain has found a new way to use fried chicken in place of a more classic carbohydrate: as a taco shell, naturally.

What’s being call the “Naked Crispy Chicken Taco” has been spotted at a select few Taco Bell locations in California, and the restaurant has confirmed that it is, in fact, a real thing.

Sparing us the possibly unsettling combo of ground beef and fried chicken, the taco’s fillings are all veg: lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and avocado ranch sauce.

One Taco Bell-goer tweeted out a picture of the crazy concoction, calling it “so good.”

This is not the first time that the fast food chain has experimented with non-traditional taco shells. Last year, they introduced the Waffle Taco (R.I.P.) on their breakfast menu, and in March they debuted their Biscuit Taco. And then, of course, there are the Doritos Locos — the media darling of fast food mashups.

So, what’s next? Dorito-crusted fried chicken tacos? We secretly hope so.