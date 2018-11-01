We can all thank Mookie Betts for free lunch on Thursday.

Because the Boston Red Sox outfielder stole a base during the 2018 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Taco Bell is handing out free Doritos Locos Tacos from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at restaurants nationwide.

The deal is part of their annual “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion, which promises to give out the goods if a player steals a base at any point during the series. This is the seventh year Taco Bell has ran the deal.

Betts wasted no time helping out America. The new “Taco Hero” as the Mexican chain has now crowned him, stole second base during game one in the first inning. The Boston Red Sox also took home a win that night before becoming the World Series champs.

You don’t need to purchase any other items to cash in on the free taco. Just drop by a restaurant or drive-thru during the allotted time frame, or order the crunchy snack online any time during the day.

Betts knew he did a good deed following the game. “That’s for everybody,” he told the MLB network. “Make sure you go and get you a taco.”

Mookie has a message for America. 🌮 pic.twitter.com/i0J0lRqofV — MLB (@MLB) October 24, 2018

In September, the chain was named America’s favorite Mexican restaurant. More than 77,000 people were polled in the annual study, which asks for preferences among over 3,000 brands across 300 different categories. This year, Taco Bell beat out Chipotle and Moe’s Southwest Grill, which were both previous winners.