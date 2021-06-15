Taco Bell Is Giving Out Free Doritos Locos Tacos to All Vaccinated People in California

Doritos Locos Tacos are free for vaccinated Californians as part of the state's Vax for the Win campaign

If you live in California, add this to the list of freebies you can get if you've received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, Taco Bell announced that anyone who shows their vaccination card at any drive-thru or walk-in location in the Golden State can claim a free beef Doritos Locos taco, no other purchase necessary.

"It's been a tough year, and we are all ready to put COVID-19 behind us," CEO Mark Kingsaid in a press release. "We are thrilled to do our part and give back to our home state with something everyone knows and loves to celebrate those who have made the decision to get vaccinated."

The promotion is part of the state's Vax for the Win campaign aimed at incentivizing citizens to get vaccinated through cash prizes and other freebies, with one grand prize winner receiving $1.5 million.

More than 70 percent of Californians received at least one dose of the vaccine by now, which is well above the national average. On Tuesday, the state fully reopened by ending most mask mandates for vaccinated people and lifting capacity limits on businesses.

Other brands like Krispy Kreme and Anheuser-Busch have launched nationwide campaigns for vaccinated customers, offering free doughnuts and beer, respectively.

See the full list of freebies you can get across the U.S. if you've received the COVID-19 vaccine.