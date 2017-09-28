Taco Bell Is Launching a Clothing Line with Forever 21

You'll soon be able to wear your fast food pride on your sleeve—literally.

You’ll soon be able to wear your fast food pride on your sleeve—literally.

Taco Bell is teaming up with Forever 21 to launch a fashion line which they promise to be “hotter than Diablo Sauce.” We would be frauds (FRAUDS!) if we didn’t admit to kind of loving bargain clothing that displays a love of tacos.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The line, which comes out on October 11, includes a millennial pink pullover sweatshirt with the “Live Mas” logo embroidered on it and a tank top inspired by a fire sauce packet.

So far, the only items we’ve seen are those two pieces—modeled by Brittany Creech and Andrew McBurnie, super fans who you may remember bucked tradition and shot their senior portraits at Taco Bell.

Image zoom

The fast food chain says the line will also include tops, bodysuits, cropped and regular hoodies, sweatshirts, and anorak jackets. According to the press release, the pieces are “updated with pops of color and distinctive illustrations that effortlessly bring the heat.”

WATCH: Crunchwraps From The Couch: Taco Bell Offers Delivery

The two brands announced their collaboration via “casting call” encouraging fans to post photos and videos on social media with the tag #F21xTacoBell. At an after a party in Downtown Los Angeles Oct. 10, some of the fan content will be incorporated in the debut.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.