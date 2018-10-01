Taco Bell Is Now Selling Tortilla Chips Inspired By Their Beloved Diablo Hot Sauce

Taco Bell is adding its hottest sauce packet to its line-up of flavored tortilla chips.

Earlier this year, the fast food chain, which was recently voted America’s favorite Mexican restaurant, revealed three tortilla chip flavors inspired by their iconic sauces and now the Diablo sauce, their spiciest, will also be hitting store shelves.

Available exclusively at 7-Eleven stores through October 31 then going wide through November, the chips feature a kick of hot pepper and a hint of lime similar to the Diablo sauce that Taco Bell fans know and love. The packaging is designed to look just like the packets, and they are also vegan, kosher and gluten-free.

RELATED: This Teen Loves Taco Bell So Much, She Took Her Prom Photos There

“Our iconic sauce packets were our original inspiration for how to give fans a new way to access a taste of Taco Bell at retail,” says Marisa Thalberg, chief global brand officer, Taco Bell Corp. “The new Diablo tortilla chips build from that inspiration, letting us serve up our hottest chip yet that’s completely unique to Taco Bell, from its dark and smoky packaging with saucy wisdoms, to the flavor of the chip itself.”

RELATED: Taco Bell Was Voted America’s Favorite Mexican Restaurant

RELATED: Fried Stuffed Avocado with Avocado Ranch

The limited-edition Diablo tortilla chips will be sold in 3.5-ounce bags, while Fire, Mild and Classic tortilla chip flavors will continue to be available in a variety of sizes. Each bag will also feature little words of wisdom, just like the sauce packets.