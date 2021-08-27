Taco Bell Finally Debuts Its Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco

Taco's Bell's sandwich tacos are finally here!

On Thursday, Taco Bell announced that their new Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco will be available to customers nationwide on Sept. 2. The restaurant chain calls the meal "not quite a sandwich, not quite a taco" as they prepare for its true debut. Customers will be able to get a taste with early access on Aug. 30 during the "Happier Hour" via the Taco Bell app.

Taco Bell first announced that the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco was coming to select markets in February, teasing the new menu item at select locations in Nashville, Tenn., and Charlotte, N.C. in March.

The new menu item is exactly what it sounds like — part chicken sandwich, part taco. The hybrid features all-white-meat chicken which is marinated in jalapeño buttermilk, seasoned with a special Mexican spice blend and then rolled in a crunchy tortilla chip coating. The finished product is served in taco-shaped "puffy bread" and topped with the Bell's signature chipotle sauce.

For those of you who like a little extra heat, the sandwich-taco also comes in a spicy version that includes crunchy jalapeño slices. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco will be available nationwide at $2.49.

Taco Bell Credit: Joshua Blanchard/Getty

"Our new crispy chicken innovation is far from the average chicken sandwich, and we're certain it will get a spicy reaction from sandwich and taco fans alike," said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's global chief food innovation officer, in a statement. "Even the masterminds from our test kitchen couldn't decide if it was more taco or sandwich, which is why we're excited to bring in the debate team experts to have some fun."

The brand will also hold a "debate" among the University of Georgia and Clemson University football teams during the schools' Sept. 4 game to decide whether the new item is considered a sandwich or a taco.

Taco Bell is now the latest fast-food chain to join the hilarious "chicken sandwich wars" alongside Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, Wendy's, and Burger King.