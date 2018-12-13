Taco Bell Debuts New Value Menu with $1 Grande Burritos (and Lots More!)

Taco Bell’s menu just got even better.

Starting on December 27, customers at the fast food chain can purchase items from their new Cravings Value Menu, which promises to feature an additional 20 fan favorites for $1.

“In a time when value menus are either shrinking portion sizes, walking away from creating innovative $1 products, or forcing fans to buy food they don’t want, Taco Bell is doing something, well, beyond belief,” the press release says.

The menu kicks off with Chicken Enchilada and Three Cheese Nacho Grande Burritos for only $1 and will also feature the following for just a buck: Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Bean & Rice Burrito and Beefy Fritos Burrito, Triple Layer Nachos, Cheesy Roll-Up, Spicy Tostada, Shredded Chicken Mini Quesadilla and Beefy Mini Quesadilla, and more.

“Sometimes even our most devout fans tell us that it can be hard to believe that food this good can also be this affordable. Taco Bell truly offers ‘value beyond belief,’ and this campaign dramatizes that,” says Global Chief Brand Officer Marisa Thalberg.

Taco Bell will also be rolling out $5 Cravings Boxes, giving you even more reasons to stop by the drive-thru if you’re feeding a crowd.