Taco Bell Brings Back Their Mexican Pizza After 2-Year Hiatus
A Taco Bell favorite is making its return after a two-year hiatus.
On Monday, the fast food chain announced its popular Mexican pizza is officially returning on May 19 after going off the menu in 2020 when the chain was scaling items back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The news comes after a petition urging the restaurant to bring the item back was created on Change.Org petition and garnered more than 200,000 signatures.
It was created by Krish Jagirdar, an Indian American who noted the menu item is popular in the south Asian community.
"Like many Indian-Americans who grew up vegetarian, we had limited access to the 'fun' fast food, so Taco Bell became a bridge to belonging in American culture for many kids like me who grew up in immigrant households," said Jagirdar per a Taco Bell news release.
"That's what made it especially devastating when the Mexican Pizza was pulled from menus in 2020, but fast forward two years later and I found myself on a conference call with the Taco Bell team as they shared news of the return of the Mexican Pizza, showing that listening to their fans is clearly embedded in their DNA."
The pizza can be ordered without seasoned meat, making it a favorite for vegetarians. It consists of crispy flour shells, beans, pizza sauce, melted cheese and tomatoes.
Singer Doja Cat, who partners with Taco Bell, was among the first to confirm the news of the Mexican Pizza's return during her Coachella performance. "I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way!" she shouted to the audience.
"She literally dropped the mic with the HOT news of the Mexican Pizza's return this May," Taco Bell added in their release.