Taco Bell Put a New Twist on the Baja Blast Freeze In Honor of the Drink's 15th Anniversary

Image zoom Taco Bell

Taco Bell‘s iconic beverage the Baja Blast is officially turning 15 — and it put on its best birthday outfit for the occasion.

In 2004, Taco Bell and PepsiCo debuted the tropical twist on Mountain Drew. Fans became so obsessed with the beverage that Taco Bell introduced the Baja Blast Freeze in 2013 to shake things up. Since the drink was first launched, it has averaged around 300 million pours annually.

To celebrate the 15-year milestone of the blue-green lime soda, Taco Bell has added the Baja Birthday Freeze to the menu for a limited time only. Basically, they’ve taken the regular Freeze drink and sprinkled in small colored candies in order to mimic a confetti explosion.

Taco Bell announced the Birthday Freeze’s official launch with a statement on their website. “While 15 can be an awkward age if we’re talking human years, this is Baja Blast we are talking about—it doesn’t know the meaning of uncool. So, show this true icon that you care. Sing if you can stay in tune. And cheers to another 15 years along with us.”

They also joked that while unlike birthdays, the drink will be available longer than just one day, but fans should still get to stores as quickly as possible or they’ll risk missing it.

The Baja Birthday Freeze is now available at participating locations nationwide. You can buy a regular size for $2.39, or a large for $2.59. If you’re free between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., you can find the regular-sized Birthday Freeze for only $1 during Taco Bell’s happy hour.

Image zoom Taco Bell

If you’re not in the Birthday Freeze mood, you can also get Taco Bell’s new Sour Strawberry Skittles Freeze. The drink is made using the regular Skittles Strawberry Freeze drink, which launched in 2018, but with a pump of sour green syrup mixed in to give it more of an edge. The sour version is $2.39 for a regular size, and $2.59 for a large — unless you get it during happy hour! — and it’s available at participating Taco Bell locations nationwide until mid-December.